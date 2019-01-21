Kyrgyzstan, Germany discuss wide range of cooperation issues

By Trend





A bilateral meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov and Foreign Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor of Germany Jan Hecker was held in Berlin, Trend reports referring to kabar.kg.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that the sides discussed a wide range of issues of the Kyrgyz-German cooperation, as well as key aspects of the international and regional agenda.

Adviser to the Federal Chancellor Hecker, emphasizing the successful development of the bilateral relations and parliamentary democracy in the Kyrgyz Republic, noted the desire of the German side to further close cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, Aidarbekov expressed satisfaction with the successful implementation of bilateral projects and the dynamic nature of the dialogue at various levels between Kyrgyzstan and Germany.

The sides discussed the timing and agenda of the planned visit to Germany at a high level, being worked out for 2019.