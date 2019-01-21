Russian engineering troops to display over 60 pieces of equipment at Army-2019 forum

By Trend





Russia’s Engineering Troops will display over 60 pieces of engineering equipment and mine detection devices at the Fifth International Military Technical Forum Army-2019, Engineering Troops head Lieutenant General Yuri Stavitsky told the Krasnaya Zvezda (or Res Star) newspaper, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"More than 60 pieces of military engineering equipment and devices used to detect and defuse explosive devices, as well as outfit for de-miners and other means used by engineering troops, are planned to be put on display during the forum," he said.

The event, scheduled to take place at the Patriot Park in the Moscow region on June 25-30, is expected to involve more than 1,500 defense companies.