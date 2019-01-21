Uzbekistan to supply India with uranium

By Azernews

By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Uzbekistan and India signed an agreement on long-term uranium supplies, Uzbek media reports.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi held a meeting in the framework of the Dynamic Gujarat International Summit on January 18.

"Uzbekistan jointly with Indian partners will create a technopark of advanced information technologies in Tashkent and a pharmaceutical zone in the Andijan region. With the Indian Eximbank, an agreement was made to allocate a preferential credit line in the amount of $ 200 million to finance socially important projects in Uzbekistan," the press service of the head of state said.

From the new academic year in Uzbekistan, branches of leading universities in India - Amity and Sharda universities will open their doors.

It was noted that a joint Center for the Entrepreneurship Development began to work in Tashkent, and it is planned to open an office of the Confederation of Indian Industry in Uzbekistan.

The sides noted the importance of accelerating the practical implementation of priority projects and cooperation programs, primarily in the field of information and communication technologies, health care, the pharmaceutical industry, the jewelry industry, agriculture, modernization of tourism infrastructure and other areas.

Particular attention was paid to the further expansion of cultural and humanitarian exchange.

There was also an exchange of views on current aspects of international and regional politics. Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Narendra Modi confirmed their determination to actively develop full-scale cooperation between the two countries.

The Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine and the Indian UCIL signed a contract in August 2014, providing for the purchase of up to 500 tons of Uzbek uranium per year in 2014-2018.

Uzbekistan is one of the world leaders in uranium reserves and ranks 7th in its production.

All the mining of uranium in the Navoi MMC is carried out only by the method of underground leaching through a system of geotechnological wells built on the surface since 1994. This technology made it possible to increase the raw material base due to the involvement in working out the reserves of poor ores of sandstone-type deposits, the processing of which was previously considered unprofitable.

Currently, there are seven mines in operation, reserves of 17 deposits are involved in the development. The uranium-containing product obtained at the mines is subject to final processing at the Hydrometallurgical Plant-1, after which it is sold as a finished product.

The proven and estimated reserves of uranium in the country amount to about 190,000 tons, of which more than 140,000 tons are uranium deposits of sandstone type, 47,000 tons are of black shale type.

Uzbekistan signed a seven-year contract for the supply of uranium to the U.S. for $ 300 million in 2017. In addition, Uzbekistan supplies its uranium to Japan.