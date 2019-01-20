Saudi health ministry clarifies women’s rights regarding childbirth procedures

By Trend

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health clarified on Wednesday expecting mothers’ rights when it comes to childbirth procedures and medical intervention, Trend reports referring to Al Arabiya.

In a post on their official Twitter account using the hashtag ‘You Have The Right To’, the ministry listed eight cases where the women could make their own decisions without the consent of a guardian. This includes their right to know the state of pregnancy, the gestational age and the expected date of birth, as well as the expected method of delivery.

The ministry also said that it is up to the expecting mother if she would like someone to accompany her at the birth, whether it be a family member or friends, as long as the hospital room can accommodate them. They also said that the presence of the companion should not violate the privacy of others who are giving birth.

They also announced that is within pregnant women’s rights not to cut the perineum at birth, unless it is necessary and after oral consent, as well as after all information and options have been provided to the expecting mother.

This comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to engage the community and raise awareness about health issues and procedures in the kingdom.