Trump says US 'made a lot of progress' with North Korea

20 January 2019 [12:40] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had a very good meeting with North Korea’s nuclear envoy Kim Yong Chol and the two sides had made “a lot of progress”, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The White House announced after Friday’s talks that Trump would hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late February but will maintain economic sanctions onPyongyang.

“Kim Jong Un is looking forward to it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We’ve made a lot of progress.”

