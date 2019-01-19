Iran parliament proposes plans to preserve environment

By Trend





Iran’s parliament has proposed several suggestions to control pollution and preserve the environment in big cities.

“The parliament has been active during past two years and has held useful sessions over the environmental issues, including preserving wetlands, soil and air,” said Ali Akbari, a member of the Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Commission, in an interview with Trend.

“The parliament has proposed to allocate financial aid from national development fund to solve the environmental issues, including controlling dust storms and preserving lakes and wetlands. However, allocation of funds from the budget for these plans will take time,” he added.

Dust storms have already caused havoc in the southern and southwestern provinces for extended periods. Drying wetlands in southeastern Iran, like Hamoun Wetland, are major sources of the sand and dust storms.

Iran’s capital and other populous cities are challenged with air pollution problems that seem to be growing rapidly due to rise in carbon emissions. The dangerous levels of air pollution have led to schools shut down in Tehran and many other cities.