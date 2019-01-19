Turkmenistan appoints ambassador to India

By Trend





Shalar Geldynazarov has been appointed the ambassador of Turkmenistan to India, Trend reports citing a decree of the Turkmen president.

Transportation is currently one of the relevant directions of partnership of Turkmenistan and India.

Turkmenistan and India are also discussing the partnership in chemical and electric power industry.

In addition, the project to construct the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Pipeline, with a length of 1,840 kilometers and a capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year, is especially highlighted.

Turkmenistan commenced the construction of its section of TAPI in December 2015.