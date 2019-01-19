Iran’s Persian Gulf Bridge waiting for final decision

By Trend





Iran is finalizing the projects in its free zones, including the construction of the Persian Gulf Bridge in Qeshm Island.

The Persian Gulf Bridge is a 2.2-kilometer railway bridge currently under construction. It will link Qeshm Island to Bandar Abbas Port on mainland Iran.

“Currently, the most important project in the free zones is the Persian Gulf Bridge that remained undone due to disagreements over environmental factors,” said Secretary of the Supreme Council of Iran’s Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones Morteza Bank, Trend reports citing ILNA.

“According to a report that was submitted to me, the negotiations with the Department of Environment are reaching a positive point and it possibly will agree with the project.”

“There have been remarks that the project will change the condition of the island and affect the sea environment. Some say connecting the island to mainland does not cause any problems. All of these are being reviewed to finalize the decision,” he added.

The official indicated the unemployment rate in Qeshm Island is currently 6.8 percent and the area has a high rate of employment.