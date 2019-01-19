Russia, Turkmenistan preparing for high-level meetings

By Trend





Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grigory Karasin held a meeting in Moscow with Ambassador of Turkmenistan Batyr Niyazliev, Trend reports referring to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Bilateral cooperation and preparation for high-level meetings were discussed during the conversation, the report says.

There are about 190 companies with Russian capital in Turkmenistan. ARETI has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea since 2009 based on a production sharing agreement.

Russia, a traditional trade partner of Turkmenistan, stopped the purchase of Turkmen gas in 2016. However, it was announced that the parties will start talks on resuming the Turkmen gas purchase by Gazprom.

A strategic partnership agreement between Turkmenistan and Russia was signed following the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ashgabat in October 2017.