Construction of Canakkale 1915 bridge to end earlier than expected

By Trend





The construction of the Canakkale 1915 bridge is set to be completed earlier than expected, said the Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Binali Yildirim during a ceremony to initiate the second phase of the bridge’s construction, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

It was initially planned that the construction of the Canakkale 1915 bridge will be completed by 2023.

Yildirim stated that the construction of the bridge will finish on March 18, 2020.

The second phase of the bridge’s construction commenced today.

The width of the bridge will be 45 meters. It is also planned to build 10 aboveground and 43 underground passages within the project.

The construction of the bridge, which is set to be the longest suspension bridge in the world, began in March 2017.

The bridge will not only connect the Gallipoli Peninsula with the Lapseki district, but will also cut transportation times from Europe to the Aegean and West Mediterranean regions of Turkey, bypassing Istanbul.