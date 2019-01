By Trend





Turkish Airlines launched direct flights from Ankara to Tbilisi, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media on Jan. 18.

The first flight was made from the Ankara Esenboga Airport to Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport.

The first aircraft that flew from Ankara to Tbilisi landed at the Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport at 03:15 (GMT+3).