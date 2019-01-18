Turkmenistan implementing big project in field of telecommunications

By Trend





The Turkmen Ministry of Communications has launched a large-scale project entitled ‘Development of Telecommunication Networks of Turkmenistan’, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

A loan worth $273 million allocated by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) will be used to finance the project.

Presently, an average data transfer speed reaches up to 20 gigabits per second in Ashgabat, but a transport corridor for information transmission at a speed of 100 gigabits per second is planned to be created in the near future.

The data transfer speed will be about 40 gigabits per second in regions and up to 10 gigabits per second in districts.

This project, aimed at improving the quality of internet services, will also greatly improve the exchange of inter-ministerial information and implement new types of e-services.