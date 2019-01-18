Turkmenistan eyes to hold int’l seminar on simplification of customs procedures

By Trend





Turkmenistan is considering the issue of holding an international seminar on simplification of customs procedures for attracting investments in 2019 together with the World Customs Organization (WCO) and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The issue was discussed during a meeting with WCO Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed a number of issues related to further strengthening of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the WCO.

It was proposed to develop a joint action plan for 2019.