Turkmenistan signs a number of documents with UNFPA

By Trend





A signing ceremony for a number of documents between governmental institutions of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) was held in Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary (TDH) state news agency.

Representatives of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, Ministry of Education, the State Service Academy under the President of Turkmenistan and UNFPA were present during the ceremony.

At the current stage, Turkmenistan and UNFPA are jointly implementing the fourth country program action plan on partnership for the period of 2016-2020. Working plans for the projects “Improvement of quality of integrated services in the field of reproductive health”, “Disaggregated data for sustainable national development”, “Improvement of access to knowledge about reproductive health by youth”, and “Use of population data for development of national strategies and plans of sustainable development” were signed with UNFPA.

An agreement on co-financing between the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry and UNFPA on the improvement of the service of men’s reproductive health was also signed.