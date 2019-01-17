Sound and significant policies should ensure food safety in Tajikistan

By Trend





The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the European Union (EU) have joined efforts to help developing national food safety strategy in Tajikistan, Trend reports referring to news.tj.

Developing an effective food safety strategy is a key element to ensure safe food supplies for local, regional and international trade. The establishment of relevant and enforceable food safety policies and regulations is a pivotal component of effective food safety systems.

A two-day workshop started yesterday on the National Food Safety Strategy of Tajikistan with the support of EU and FAO in close cooperation with the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, according to the FAO Representative Office in Tajikistan.

This document should contribute to the achievement of long-term goals of the country on providing safe and quality food that ensures consumers’ confidence and protects public health.

The workshop is part of a European Union-funded FAO project that supports the Ministry of Agriculture and the State Veterinary Inspection Services in improved policy formulation.

The workshop participants include representatives of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security Committee, Ministry of Health, and the Social Protection and State Agency for Statistics.

The overall efforts reportedly aim at supporting development of the National Food Safety Strategy that is at final stage of reviewing and approval. It should establish a platform to advance official controls for food safety in Tajikistan.

During the workshop, a working draft of the strategy will be presented and recent development will be discussed.

“Effective national food control systems are essential to protect health and safety of consumers by assuring the safety of food imports and exports,” said Oleg Guchgeldiyev, FAO Representative in Tajikistan. “It is important to align safety standards with the best international practices.”

“This workshop on the National Food Safety Strategy represents a valuable effort to strengthen the means for improving food control systems and creating a forum for national discussions on food safety issues,” added Guchgeldiyev.

Food safety is essential to ensure everyone has access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food to meet the dietary needs and food preferences for active and healthy living.

Since 2016 the European Union and FAO is working together to support the agricultural policy reforms in the country, including development of relevant strategies, designing institutional frameworks and strengthening the knowledge and skills of government and non-governmental institutions.