Pashinyan loses trust of Armenian citizens

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The economic crisis in Armenia continues despite "velvet revolution" in 2018. Besides the Prime Minister of Armenia, no one in the government expresses interest in attracting investments in the country.

It is still impossible to state that the solution to the problem has become institutional. The solution to the problem of economic challenges and employment lies in the political plane.

New Armenian authorities should necessarily understand that as long as there is no investment at the expense of internal resources, no external investment should be expected.

Without a serious policy in the field of education and science, it is impossible to talk about the creation of a knowledge-intensive economy.

Many students in Armenia simply cannot find work after graduation. The problem of youth employment is one of the most serious challenges for the country. People who destroyed the education system continue to hold posts. It is impossible to resolve the issue of employment only by improving the working conditions of the security forces and the army.

If serious steps are not taken this year to improve the country's social and economic life, the outflow of young specialists will increase. Today, many people console themselves with the fact that soon there will be serious changes. Otherwise, Armenia can be face to face with a problem of emigration of young specialists.

Discontent with the authorities is growing in Armenia. Pressure on the media in Armenia is growing noticeably.

As an oppositionist, Nikol Pashinyan spoke of the need for an institutional opposition, but now, having come to power, he did everything to prevent it from happening. Like the opposition, the media is also an obstacle to the power expansion.

The results of the "velvet revolution" today look at least strange. Remarkable, that the people did not demand the resigns of oligarchs and other magnates, actual reforms instead of paper ones, as a result of which the economy could be taken out of the “shadow”.

After all, Serzh Sargsyan is not the only one who robbed the country, robbed everyone and brought the people to the present beggar state. Many experts predicted that despite Nikol Pashinyan achieved his election as head of government, no one would allow him to radically change the notorious system. If Pashinyan dares to go against this system, he will simply be expelled from the government, how did it happen with Sargsyan.

Pashinyan is worried that he is identified with Serzh Sargsyan. The poor economic situation, lack of control over the information field, and most importantly, the extinction of revolutionary euphoria are just some of the reasons for the concern of the Armenian Prime Minister’s concern.

Pashinyan is nervous that the same technology that he used when he was editor of the newspaper or an opposition activist is now being used against his power both in the street and in the information field. Now he has become the most anti-revolutionary figure.

In a word, with Sargsyan's resignation, the problems of Armenia have not gone away. Pashinyan's "charisma" has faded considerably and the "veterans" of politics and economics from RPA - the "guarantors" of stability and integrity of Armenia as a state, will soon appear once again.