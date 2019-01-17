Visa regime may be cancelled between Iran and Iraq

By Trend





If Iraq agrees, an agreement for abolishing visa regime between Iran and Iraq for business people may be signed during the Iranian president's visit to Baghdad, Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a meeting in the country's consulate in Iraq's Karbala city, Trend reports via IRNA.

Zarif noted that five years ago Iran offered Iraq to bilaterally and fully cancel the visa regime but Iraq hasn't yet responded positively.

Lately, there have been calls to cancel visa regime between the two countries at least for business people, Zarif said.

If Iraq gives the necessary consent, the agreement may be signed in March during the visit of the Iranian president to Baghdad, he said adding that Iran is ready to cancel the visa regime but it's impossible to do unilaterally.