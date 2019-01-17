Iran now permits importing live animals

By Trend





Iran Veterinary Organization (IVO) has permitted imports of live animals after adopting necessary health standards, Chairman of IVO Alireza Rafipour said, Trend reports via IRNA.

Annual demand for meat is 100,000-150,000 tons in Iran, he said, adding that domestic meat production doesn't meet the demand and therefore it's necessary to import as well.

Iran's Bushehr province intends to import small cattle from Australia, New Zealand and Brazil, he said, adding that these animals should be first delivered to quarantine centers established by IVO.

Importing live cattle is a new project in Iran, Rafipour said, adding that implementing this project will benefit both the economy and trade in Bushehr province.

He also added that 100,000 heads of livestock will be imported via the country's Chabahar port in Sistan and Baluchestan province and 30,000 heads of livestock will be imported through western provinces of the country.

The deputy minister noted that soon 5,000 heads of small cattle will be imported from Romania to Iran's Alborz province.