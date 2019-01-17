Sales of real estate to foreigners increase in Turkey in 2018

By Trend





Some 1.3 million real estate properties were sold in Turkey in 2018, which is 2.4 percent less than in 2017, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

During the period, 234,000 real estate properties were sold in Istanbul, 75,000 properties in Ankara, and 131,000 properties in Izmir, the message said.

"The remaining 860,000 real estate properties fall to the share of other cities," the TUIK message read.

In 2018, 39,600 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 78.4 percent more than in 2017.

In 2018, the Iraqi citizens acquired 8,200 real estate properties in Turkey, the citizens of Iran purchased 2,700 properties, while Russian citizens bought 2,200 properties.

"The remaining 26,500 real estate properties fall to the share of citizens of other countries," the TUIK message read.