Iran summons Dutch ambassador over embassy attack in Hague

By Trend





Iran’s Foreign Ministry has called in Dutch Ambassador to Tehran Jacques Werner to express the country’s protest over a recent attack by “some anti-revolutionary and separatist elements” on the Islamic Republic’ embassy in The Hague, Trend reported citing Press TV.

A senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official on Monday conveyed Tehran’s strong protest over the attack to the Dutch envoy, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that the Iranian official pointed to similar attacks in the past and criticized the lack of pre-emptive and decisive measures by the Netherlands' police and judicial authorities.

He urged the Dutch government to take firm action in line with its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961) and ensure the security of the Iranian embassy and its diplomats in The Hague and prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The Dutch ambassador, for his part, expressed his regret over the attack and presented a report on measures taken by his country's police regarding the perpetrators of the incident.

Werner said he would inform his government of Iran’s protest.