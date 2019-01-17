Official: Iran should benefit from opportunities of Eurasian market

By Trend





If Iran benefits from the opportunities of the Eurasian market by regulating a program in a short time, conditions may be created for the opportunities drawing attention of the Iranian businessmen, Fatemeh Moghimi, chairperson of Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview with ISNA, Trend reports.

She said that the Eurasian market is one of important markets in terms of significance and size.

Iranian businessmen may set up programs for this market, she noted. Considering that such countries as Russia, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan are located in this zone, it is possible to create conditions for exports, she added.

Iran should soon join the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), she said.

If Iran enters this market, trade will develop, Iran will gain access to new markets, Iran will get income and foreign currency revenues, and the country’s market of products will expand, she noted.

The opportunity of benefiting from the Eurasian market may be regarded as a serious economic potential, provided that the necessary structures are created, she said.

“Entering new markets is an important issue for Iranian exporters,” she noted. “In these circumstances, we shouldn’t lose countries with investment and market access opportunities. Eurasian countries are considered to be one of the important opportunities before the Iranian economy.”