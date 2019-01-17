Iran deputy minister: Sanctions have no impact on agriculture

By Trend





Iranian standards are tougher by seven times than the European ones, Iranian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Abbas Keshavarz said.

This Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), Iran tested such products as wheat, melons and gourds, cucumbers and onions 500 times, Keshavarz added, Trend reports referring to ILNA.

"As for the volume of arsenic in rice, according to the European standards, it is 15 percent. However, Iran permits 5 percent," he said.

"As for the supply of toxic chemicals, 28,000 tons of chemicals are required. During the last nine months, 22,000 tons were imported."

"The sanctions have no impact on the agriculture sector," he added.