New law in Turkey: free treatment for those, looking to quit smoking

By Trend





In Turkey, a law has entered into force giving the right to free treatment to those who want to get rid of smoking addiction, Trend reports via Turkish newspaper Resmi Gazete.

The report noted that during the first stage that began on Jan. 15, about 300,000 people who want to quit smoking will be provided with free medications from the Turkish Ministry of Health.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratified the relevant law on Jan. 14, the report said.

The new law totally bans the advertisement of tobacco products in Turkey.

All tobacco products will be sold in the same packaging with no logos, or other inscriptions of producers.

Turkey’s former deputy prime minister Recep Akdag said in November 2017 that Turkey will expand the ban on the sale of tobacco products.

Turkey has banned smoking in public places since 2008.