Preliminary date of meeting of Russian and Turkish presidents disclosed

By Trend





The meeting of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will be held on January 23, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

The meeting of the presidents will be held in Russia and the work is currently underway to prepare Erdogan's visit to Moscow.

Earlier, Press-Secretary for the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that the visit of the Turkish president to Russia is being prepared in the near future, but the date has not yet been determined.

Earlier, the press-service of the Turkish president said that the president intends to visit Russia in January.

In late December 2018, Erdogan spoke of his intention to visit Moscow in the coming days and meet with President Putin to discuss the situation in Syria.

President Erdogan added that the Turkish delegation will visit Russia on the eve of his visit.