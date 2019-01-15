Agreements exceeding $4B signed at Uzbek-German Business Forum

By Trend





The Uzbek-German Business Forum, organized by the State Investment Committee of Uzbekistan, has wrapped up in Berlin, Trend reports referring to the Uzbek media.

The event was attended by Eckhard Franz, the Director-General for External Economic Policy at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Jurgen Rigterink, the First Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Karsten Fuelster, the Country Manager at the International Finance Corporation, Klaus Mangold, the Member of the Presidium of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, and Volker Treier, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce.

The Uzbek delegation was headed by Sukhrob Kholmuradov, the Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Investment Committee.

The forum was attended by more than 300 representatives from 234 German companies and banks.

As a result of the business forum, agreements on implementation of projects, totaling more than $4 billion, were signed. The projects cover the oil and gas sector, petrochemistry, energy, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food industry, building materials production, and hotel construction.

Agreements were also reached with Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Landesbank, KfW, and Aka Bank on loan allocation to commercial banks of Uzbekistan to finance projects in the country.

During the forum, agreements worth a total of $516 million were also signed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, providing for the implementation of new projects in energy sector and recycling of household wastes in Karakalpakstan and Khorezm.