Iran’s Payam satellite fails to reach orbit

15 January 2019 [15:02] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Iran’s Payam satellite failed to reach orbit, the minister of communications and information technologies has said.

“The Payam satellite was successfully launched this morning with the Basir satellite carrier,” Javad Azari Jahromi told the state television. “But the satellite, unfortunately, failed to be placed in orbit in the final stage.”

Jahromi also tweeted that the Doosti satellite is waiting for orbit.

Iran has planned to send two satellites, Payam and Doosti, into the orbit. In Farsi, Payam means "message", while Doosti means "friendship".

