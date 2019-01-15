Iran launches water distribution system in Golestan Province

By Trend





Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian has opened a water distribution complex at Maraveh Tappeh in Golestan Province that will transfer water to 16 villages.

“The water distribution complex is centrally operated in the Agh Imam village, while the drinking water is supplied from a well in the Gharnaveh Sofla village. It has an 18-kilometer water pipe, four tanks and a pumping station,” said the Head of Maraveh Tapeh Water and Sewerage Department Mahmoud Zeinoldin, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“The system will supply drinking water to 10,000 people,” he added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Golestan Province alongside his Cabinet members on Monday in a two-day trip to inaugurate economic and development projects.