Iran ready to export gas to Pakistan

By Trend





Iran is ready to export gas to Pakistan, Executive Director of the National Iranian Gas Company Hassan Montazer said.

The pipeline has been partially laid and infrastructure has been built, Montazer added, Trend reports referring to ILNA.

Pakistani officials should decide whether they will buy gas or not, he said.

A gas production plant is being constructed in Iran’s Assaluyeh city and the plant will be commissioned in the near future with the participation of the president, Montazer added.

Iran will become the third country after France and Russia in the gas production, he said.

Presently, Iran exports gas to Iraq from two directions, namely, Iraq’s Baghdad and Basra cities. Taking into account the need for gas in summer, the volume of export will increase, he said.

As for the payments for gas in euros or dinar, he said that so far, Iran has received euros, Montazer added.

The opportunities have been created to export Iranian gas to Oman, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. If special attention is paid, gas may be transported at a low cost, he said.