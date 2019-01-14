Malaysian company intends to create fish farming cluster in Uzbekistan

By Trend





A Farm Agrotech Sdn Bhd, one of the leading Malaysian fish farming companies, plans to implement a project to create a cluster in the Khorezm region of Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

The intensive fish farming cluster will specialize in the integrated farming of fish and fry, the production of fish food with high protein content, as well as the processing and storage of fish products.

?t should be noted that A Farm Agrotech Sdn Bhd has a modern energy-efficient technology that provides the production of more than 10 species of fish and fry. The company's weekly fish production is more than 10 tons. The products are exported to China and Southeast Asia.

The innovative approach of the company is the production of special fish food made of fruit and vegetables with the addition of minerals essential for the effective and fast development and growth of fish.

On January 24, it is planned to hold negotiations with the fish industry companies of Uzbekistan to discuss further plans for the implementation of this investment project.