Kazakhstan increases industrial production by 4.1%

By Trend





Industrial production in Kazakhstan in 2018 increased by 4.1 percent compared to 2017, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

According to the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry, production of crude oil, natural gas and metal ores increased in 2018. Production of food, tobacco, oil refining, chemical, rubber, plastic, metallurgy and mechanical engineering products also increased. At the same time, ferrous metallurgy production decreased.

In particular, oil production, including gas condensate, in 2018 amounted to 90.4 million tons (4.8 percent up year-on-year), and copper ore production – to 103.2 million tons (8.6 percent up). Gasoline production totaled 4 million tons (29.8 percent up), gas oil production – 4.7 million tons (7.4 percent up).

Production of flat steel totaled 2.5 million tons (10.5 percent down), refined copper – 0.4 million tons (2.8 percent up), electricity – 107.1 billion kWh (3.8 percent up), and flour – 4 million tons (0.7 percent up).