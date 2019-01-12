International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reduce in 2018

By Trend

As a result of December 2018, the gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan grew, despite currency interventions of the National Bank, the website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic says, Trend reports referring to 24.kg.

The gross international reserves reached $ 2,155.46 billion. Compared with December 2017, they decreased by $ 21.03 million. However, compared with November 2018, the volume of reserves increased by $ 49.41 million in the last month of the year despite two large interventions on sale of dollars. In December, the National Bank sold $ 54,450 million in the foreign exchange market.

Totally, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted 11 interventions, having bought $ 20,550 million and sold $ 154,550 million in 2018. Net sales of dollars by the National Bank since the beginning of 2018 amounted to $ 134 million.