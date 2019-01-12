Iranian airlines demand resolution of problems caused by US sanctions

By Trend

Iranian aviation officials have asked the Ministry of Road and Urban Development to resolve their problems, including restrictions the country faces due to the US sanctions, as well as high taxes.

During the meeting with the Minister of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, the officials of Iranian airlines and helicopter companies handed over 15 requests to the Ministry and demanded solution of problems that are effecting the industry, Trend reports citing ISNA.

As a result of the US sanctions, Iran faces limitation on importing spare parts and equipment for the country's aircraft alongside with other problems, including the value added tax for tickets and financial losses from Tupolev planes malfunctions, according to the report.

While the challenges of foreign currency rate also affect the industry, the airline companies had losses due to flights on uneconomical routes, and lack of liquidity in the industry that had caused the airline companies to sell more charter tickets.

The dispute between airliners and the airports and the heavy costs of transportation between Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad Airport were among other issues.

The minister promised to solve the problems and put the improvement of airline companies on its agenda.