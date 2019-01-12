Russian officers deliver humanitarian aid to ancient Syrian city of Maaloula

By Trend

Russian officers from the Center for reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria have delivered humanitarian aid to the town of Maaloula, a center's spokesman Eduard Titov told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"Today we have brought humanitarian aid to the town of Maaloula to provide assistance to local population. A total of 500 food sets will be distributed, and some food sets will be taken to the St. Thecla Monastery," Titov said. He added that this is not the first time Russian specialists visit the town.

Maaloula is located in 55 kilometers to the north of Damascus at the altitude of around 1,500 above the sea level.

It is the only place in the world where ancient Western Aramaic language is still spoken. Maaloula is home to Saint Thecla Monastic Complex and Saint Sarkis Monastic Complex.

In 2013 militants from the Jebhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (banned in Russia) entered the town, destroying and plundering Christian places of worship.

Churches and monasteries in Maaloula were restored with the help of Russian organizations.