By Trend





New conditions will come into law in Turkey for sale of used cars by August 2019. Reports Trend with a reference to the Turkish media.

It is reported that according to the new rules, all sellers of used cars will have to carry out mandatory diagnostics of cars at the time of sales. In turn, sellers will have to provide a guarantee for the engine, the differential and the electrical system of the car for at least five thousand kilometers.

It is reported that these rules are introduced to protect the rights of consumers. We recall that Turkey ranks sixth in car manufacturing in Europe. The country is assembling cars of Ford, FIAT, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN brands. In addition local brands buses BMC, Temsa and Otokar are also produced in Turkey.