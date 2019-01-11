Tajikistan plans to increase electricity production by 2.5 times

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Tajik Government plans to increase electricity production by 2.5 times in the next 11 years.

According to the country's energy sector, until 2030, the country's energy potential will be increased from the current 18 billion to 45 billion kWh per year, or 2.5 times.

This figure will increase the export of environmentally friendly electricity to neighboring countries up to 10 billion kWh through regional power lines, including CASA-1000.

According to the source, it is planned to increase electricity production by creating new power plants and modernizing existing facilities.

The reconstruction of the Sarband hydroelectric station in the amount of 1.3 billion somoni is underway. This year work will begin on the modernization of the Kairakkum hydropower plant in the amount of 1.9 billion somoni, and the first stage of reconstruction of the Nurek hydropower plant in the amount of 3.5 billion somoni.

After a complete renovation, the capacity of these three power plants, as compared with their current capacity, will generally increase by 840 MW. In addition, units of the Rogun hydropower plant will be put into operation in stages, the second unit of which will be put into operation this year.

The Tajik electricity is exported to Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. Electricity from Tajikistan is also exported to Kyrgyzstan mainly on a barter basis.

Most of the electricity in Tajikistan is produced at hydropower plants.

The country has significant potential in the field of hydropower, which is still little realized. The total volume of hydropower resources is estimated at 527 billion kWh, including 202 billion kWh that are technically possible for use, and 172 billion kWh that are economically feasible for construction.

This makes the state one of the most secured by this renewable energy source in the world (eighth place in terms of the absolute potential of production). Among the CIS countries on this indicator, the country is second only to Russia.

With the launch of the Rogun HPP, Tajikistan has approached one of its strategic goals - to achieve energy independence.

The second unit of the Rogun HPP will be commissioned in 2019.