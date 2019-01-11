Kazakhstan to create special portal for "7-20-25" housing program

By Trend





Demand for preferential mortgages in Kazakhstan remains high. According to the Baspana mortgage organization, in 2018 banks approved an average of 30 loans per working day under the state program "7-20-25", Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

Almaty residents show great interest in the housing program. According to recent reports, 1,000 citizens received approval of banks and the amount of issued loans exceeds 12 billion tenge.

The annual volume of housing construction in Almaty is 3 million square meters, and this year the construction boom in the city will continue.

According to the terms of the state program, the most expensive apartment in the high-rises should not exceed 25 million tenge. For the convenience of customers, the financial operator of the program is working on the creation of a special housing portal, which over time will cover all regions of Kazakhstan.

"Managers will call around construction companies. It is also beneficial for the companies, to notify potential buyers about the housing availability from a single source. For the population this is also very conveniently, to find out immediately what housing is available," said Aybar Olzhaev, the Deputy Head of Communications at Baspana.

(374.82 KZT = 1 USD on Jan. 10)