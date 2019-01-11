Turkmenistan takes part in Heimtextil 2019 in Germany

By Trend





Turkmenistan took part in the Heimtextil 2019 international exhibition in Germany's Frankfurt, Trend reports referring to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Over 3,000 foreign companies and organizations took part in the exhibition. Representatives of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Textile Industry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry were in the Turkmen delegation.

The Turkmen delegation held a meeting with the exhibition company, Messe Frankfurt.

During the talks, the possibilities for expanding the range of textile products produced by Turkmenistan and the development of cooperation were discussed, the report said.

More than one million tons of cotton are grown annually in Turkmenistan. The textile industry of Turkmenistan is represented with a wide range of exported products - from cotton fiber and yarn to finished garments and knitwear, which are produced by the largest textile complexes in Central Asia, located in the capital and in all regions of the country.

A significant part of the products of Turkmenistan, supplied abroad, are home textiles, sportswear and jeans produced under the world-famous trademarks IKEA, Puma, Walmart, Lidl, Bershka, Pool & Bear, River Island, Cosco.