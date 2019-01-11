Iran’s Trade Center being created in Syria

By Trend





Iran’s Trade Center in Syria will be commissioned in two weeks with the participation of Iranian vice president, a member of the Board of Directors at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Hossein Pirmoazzen said at a meeting of dialogue council between the government and private sector in Ardabil province, Trend reports via IRNA.

He said that this center will operate with Syria for economic and trade exchanges and will create the basis for economic exchanges between Iranian and Syrian businessmen.

He noted that soon the trade and economic delegation of Iran’s Ardabil province will be sent to Syria to explore ways of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

He added that private sector investments need state support.

The banking system should ensure simplification in the investments turnover so that the private sector’s investments increase, Pirmoazzen said.

He noted that there is a parliament’s decision on the gradual pardoning of fines, and banks should execute this decision.

"The government’s support for the private sector is indispensable," he said. "Expansion of mechanization in order to increase production in the agriculture sector, enter the foreign markets and export products, as well as planting greenhouse crops and medicinal herbs should be a priority."