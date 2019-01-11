Iran increases tire output despite sanctions

By Trend





In the first eight months of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), Iran manufactured 162,000 tons of tires, which is an increase compared to last year (154,800 tons) by 4.5 percent, the head of Tire Industry Association of Iran Khosrov Mahmodian said at a conference on tire industry, Trend reports via IRNA.

He went on to say that prices for most of the raw materials, such as rubber, has dramatically increased, even doubled, but relevant organizations did not increase the price of the end product.

Another conference participant noted that the US sanctions caused a strain for the industry, particularly the tire industry, but Iran did not stop production.

Another participant underlined that many entrepreneurs aim at the Vision 2025 program, so the production will reach 140,000 tons and the variety of tires will hit 220.

In 2003, Iran’s 20-Year Vision Plan or Vision 2025 was approved by the country's Expediency Discernment Council of the System (an administrative assembly appointed by the Supreme Leader) and signed by the Supreme Leader.

Vision 2025 is based on the Islamic and revolutionary mentality and with plan Iran aims to become an example for the Islamic world and rank first in the region's of economics, science and technology, basing on a constructive and effective understanding of international relations.