Turkish Air Force conducts operation in northern Iraq

By Trend





The Turkish Air Force conducted the operation in northern Iraq against militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Trend reports referring to the Turkish General Staff on Jan. 11.

Five terrorists were eliminated within the operation. The operation was conducted in the Hakurk area in northern Iraq.

The anti-terrorism measures will be continued.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 35 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.