Brussels unwilling to cooperate with Armenia

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Armenian authorities continue weakening their positions not only in Russia, but also in the West.

The smallest nation in the South Caucasus, holding a membership at the CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Unions, tries to stay on two chairs. After Nikol Pashinyan came to power, many hoped that Armenia would establish cooperation with European structures, with whom relations were cool under the previous authority of Sargsyan.

They wanted the best, but it turned out as always. Armenia's deeper EU integration plans remained a dream. Yerevan managed to quarrel with all CSTO members. The presidents of Belarus makes it clear to the new Armenian leadership that relations with Azerbaijan are more preferable. An example of this is the supply by the Belarusian side of multiple launch rocket system "Polonez" to the Azerbaijani army, which, according to military experts, is more effective than Russian Iskander-E, which is in service with the Armenian army.

Russia has no sympathy for the new Armenian leadership. It is obvious that the new government in Armenia looks more towards the West and Russia is looking at it with undisguised irritation. It is not surprising that from January 1, 2019, the price of Russian gas for Armenia increased by 50 percent.

Former MP, deputy chairman of the Republican Party Armen Ashotyan believes that the capitalization of foreign policy promised after the change of power did not happen and is already unrealistic due to the lack of professionalism of the new government.

The media loyal to the new authorities may continue with “cheap shows for domestic consumption”, but the authorities' fiasco is already a reality.

Ashotyan noted that the Armenia-EU agreement signed in November 2017 and entered into force on January 1, 2018, for intermediate use was neither implemented in practice, nor became a guideline for reforms but loses its appeal and shine in a political sense.

He said that with its slow and amateur approach, the new government did not have time to approve the road map for the implementation of agreement last year.

Referring to his sources, the politician said that the draft roadmap submitted by the government in Brussels was harshly criticized. As a result, it became necessary to refine it, Ashotyan concluded.

The Comprehensive and Expanded Partnership Agreement with the EU was signed on November 24, 2017, at the fifth EU Eastern Partnership Program Summit in Brussels. The document will come into force only after all 28 EU member states and Armenia ratify it.