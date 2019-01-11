ADB supports Turkmenistan’s possible joining Central Asia Power System

By Trend





The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $4.5 million cluster regional technical assistance grant to support an increase in regional power trade in Central Asia Power System (CAPS) and explore potential re-connection of Turkmenistan to CAPS and its further expansion to Afghanistan, Trend reports referring to the bank.

“With increased regional power trade, countries will be able to meet local demand for power and supply surpluses to their neighbors,” said Director of Energy Division at ADB’s Central and West Asia Department Ashok Bhargava.

He further added that this will improve regional energy security and reduce carbon footprints of meeting the regional power demand.

Turkmenistan exports electricity to Iran, Afghanistan. Turkmenistan plans to produce up to 27.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity by 2020 and up to 35.5 billion kilowatt-hours by 2030.

Turkmen Energy Ministry earlier stated that there are great opportunities for the supply of Turkmen electricity to Tajikistan, Pakistan and India through Afghanistan.