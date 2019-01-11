Flights to Moscow, Kuwait City to start form Istanbul's new airport

By Trend





Flights to Moscow and Kuwait City will be launched form the new airport of Istanbul on Jan. 11, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

New flights to Tbilisi and Ashgabat are also expected to be launched form the new airport.

Earlier, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry of Turkey told Trend that the new airport in Istanbul served 95,300 passengers until the end of December 2018.

The figure includes 65,100 passengers in domestic flights and 30,200 passengers in international flights.

The ministry reported that 718 flights, including 487 domestic flights and 231 international flights took place in the period.

“In the period, 610 tons of cargoes were transported via the new airport, including 308 tons and 302 tons transported on domestic and international flights, respectively,” the ministry reported.

The new airport of Istanbul was opened on Oct. 29. The third airport was built near the Lake Terkos in northern Istanbul.

The first airport in Turkey was built in 1912 and was used for military purposes.

In 1953, the Istanbul airport was opened for international flights for the first time, and in 1985 it was renamed in honor of the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

(1 USD = 5.5072 TRY on Jan. 10)