Uzbekistan, Pakistan discuss inter-parliamentary co-op

By Trend





Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan Furqat Sidikov and head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Uzbekistan, Senator Hidayat Ullah, have discussed cooperation in agriculture, trade, investment, logistics and culture, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

In addition, the parties agreed to organize mutual visits of MPs this year.

"Also, the Pakistani side expressed interest in sharing experience and publications in lawmaking and reforming the parliamentary system," the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry informed.

Ullah said that Pakistan is ready to cooperate in the implementation of regional transport and logistics initiatives of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, primarily in the construction of a new railway on the Mazar-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar route.







