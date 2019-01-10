Central Asian, Indian, Afghan FMs to meet in Uzbekistan

By Trend





The first meeting of the foreign ministers of the India-Central Asia dialogue with the participation of Afghanistan will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on January 12-13, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

Foreign ministers of Uzbekistan (Abdulaziz Kamilov), India (Sushma Swaraj), Kyrgyzstan (Chingiz Aidarbekov), Tajikistan (Sirodjidin Mukhriddin), Turkmenistan (Rashid Meredov) and the First Deputy Minister of Kazakhstan (Mukhtar Tleuberdi) will participate in the meeting.

Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani will also join them.

The meeting participants will discuss cooperation in promoting the growth of mutual trade, development of transport and logistics, attracting investment and technology in the key sectors of industry, energy, information technology, medicine, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, as well as cooperation in culture, tourism, science and education.