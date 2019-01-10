Tajikistan's GDP per capita increases

By Trend





Tajikistan's GDP per capita over the last year increased by 725 somoni, Trend reports via Tajik media.

The GDP in 2018 was over 68 billion somoni (over $7 billion), according to preliminary data.

The population of the country by early 2019 reached 9.1 million people. Thus, the GDP per capita is 7,565 somoni.

In 2017, the volume of GDP in Tajikistan amounted to almost 61.94 billion somoni. Then, the GDP per capita was 6,840 somoni.

At the end of 2016, Tajikistan's GDP amounted to slightly over 54.47 billion somoni. By early 2017, the population of the republic was about 8.8 million people. Consequently, GDP per capita was 6,189 somoni.

In dollar terms, Tajikistan’s GDP per capita over the past year, taking into account the change in the national currency rate against the US dollar, was $802.