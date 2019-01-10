Uzbekistan intends to attract German company to reform national rail carrier

By Trend





Uzbekistan is negotiating to attract Germany's Deutsche Bahn for reforming Uzbekistan Railways, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

"Now we are working with Deutsche Bahn, a German state-owned company, the world's largest railway freight carrier. We are now negotiating with them to attract their experts and consultants to develop a strategy for further activities of Uzbekistan Railways," said Laziz Kudratov, the first deputy chairman of the Uzbek State Committee for Investments.

He added that the experience of the German company will be useful for improving and optimizing the activities of the Uzbek enterprises, improving their efficiency, and addressing the issues in delivery timing within Uzbekistan.

This year Uzbekistan intends to start the process of outsourcing railway stations, dining cars, hotels, as well as container terminal services with their gradual sale to foreign and domestic investors.