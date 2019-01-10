Turkey creates new military vehicle

By Trend





A prototype of the first eight-wheeled military armored vehicle, named "Derman", was developed in Turkey's Mersin province, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Reports noted that the development of a prototype of the military armored truck began in 2016.

About 40 Turkish engineers were involved in the development of the vehicle.

Mass production of "Derman" armored trucks will be launched after testing the prototype.

Then, the trucks will be handed over to the Turkish Armed Forces and subsequently used in the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said that Turkey will strengthen the defense industry and will become a world leader in the manufacture of defense products.

Erdogan noted that no obstacles can stop the development of Turkey's defense industry. He noted that mass production of Turkish ALTAY tanks will soon begin.

In the recent years, Turkey has invested about $35 billion in the defense industry.







