Iranian ambassador: India eyes to develop co-op in Chabahar port

By Trend





India intends to develop cooperation in Iran’s Chabahar port, Iran's ambassador to India Ali Chegini said.

The mechanism for the purchase of oil from Iran is calculated on the basis of the national currency of the two countries, Chegini added, Trend reports referring to Tasnim News Agency.

Iran can use its currency to buy the required products, he said.

The trade turnover of the two countries must be increased because there is high potential in the relations between the two countries. The trade turnover volume worth $14 billion can be further expanded, he said.

As for export and import, Iran exports oil to India. It exports more goods to India but India imports few products from Iran, he said.

As for tax exemptions for customers buying oil from Iran, there have been also tax exemptions last Iranian year, Chegini added.

India has adopted a law. This law allows Indian importers and exporters to carry out financial transactions with Iranian counterparts more easily, he said.