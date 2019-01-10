Iranian expert: Issue related to EU sanctions must be investigated in court

By Trend





The issue related to the sanctions imposed and put forward against the Iranian security forces in connection with terror attacks committed by some individuals in Europe must be first investigated in the court, Iranian expert Hassan Beheshtipour told Trend.

He was commenting on the Danish foreign minister's statement that the EU has agreed to impose sanctions against Iran.

The accusation against the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and National Security must first be investigated in the court, rather than in the foreign ministry or other structures, he added.

Another issue is that the Danish foreign minister did not mention the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and National Security, Beheshtipour said.

However, some Western media outlets have voiced this version, he added.

Some of these sanctions are related to the creation of an anti-Iran sentiment. As for other sanctions, terrorist groups in Europe, for example, in France and Denmark, took over responsibility for the terrorist act in Ahvaz city, Iran's Khuzestan province, he added.

These sanctions are more symbolic and can not be effective, Beheshtipour said.

On September 22, 2018, a terrorist attack was committed in Ahvaz city of the Iranian Khuzestan province, killing at least 30 people and wounding 68. Al-Ahwaziya terror group took over the responsibility for the terrorist attack.